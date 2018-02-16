Slager granted new attorney in federal appeal

Michael Slager has been granted a new attorney for his federal appeal, according to court documents. (Source: Pool)

The former North Charleston Police officer serving a 20-year sentence has been granted a new attorney in his appeal.

Michael Slager was sentenced in December for the April 4, 2015, shooting death of Walter Scott.

According to court documents, a judge granted a motion from Slager for a substitution of counsel. Elizabeth Franklin-Best is the new attorney, a court order filed on Feb. 14 states. That order was filed the day after another court order appointed Andy Savage as Slager's attorney for his appeal.

Michael Slager is now an inmate at the Englewood Federal Correctional Institution in Littleton, Colorado, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.

Slager shot Scott on April 4, 2015, after a traffic stop in North Charleston turned violent. Slager said the two wound up in a scuffle after Scott fled from his vehicle and said that during the scuffle, Scott grabbed Slager's stun gun, forcing Slager to use deadly force.

Judge David Norton handed down the sentence in December after Slager entered a guilty plea last May to a federal charge of depriving Scott of his civil rights under the color of law.

Slager's attorneys filed an appeal on Jan. 16.

