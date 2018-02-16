New details discovered about Thomas Evans' lengthy prison record

There are new details tonight on the man charged with kidnapping a four-year-old girl from her John’s Island home, and beating her mother.

Thomas Evans was recently released from a South Carolina prison. But he’s got a lengthy prison record of breaking the rules, which even include holding another inmate hostage.

Evans did eight and a half years’ time for armed robbery and burglary. But he was sentenced to 10. Under state law, an inmate can serve 85 percent of their sentence and then put on what’s called ‘community supervision’.

Based on prison records on Evans, in just the last few months he took someone hostage, possessed a weapon, damaged or destroyed property, used or possessed drugs, threatened an employee, and possessed a cell phone during his time in prison. The Department of Corrections says they punished him and took away privileges he had, but in the end state policy required his release on February the first.

The Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services assigned an agent to monitor him, that’s the community supervision he was set for over the next year and a half.

“I’m sure his agent looked at that said we’ve got to keep a close eye on this guy and make sure that we do everything we’re required to and in terms of making sure he gets to his appointments on time and making sure that he’s going to work and possibly drug testing him if there’s a suspicion that he has a drug problem, getting him possible to some counseling some mental health counseling,” said Peter O’Boyle with the Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services.

The department says Evans was on intensive supervision, which is their highest level. Everyone is, for their first 90 days. That would mean one home visit each month, and for Evans to check in every other week.

One former corrections director and sentence reform advocate says Evans slipped through cracks and that there should be policy changes.

