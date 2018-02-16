Mt. Pleasant PD searching for women in connection to damage inside Uber car

Lowcountry investigators are attempting to identify two people in connection to damage inside an Uber car.

Officials with the Mount Pleasant Police Department released a picture of two women who they say may have information about the malicious injury of personal property that happened inside the car of an Uber driver.

If you have any information about either of these women you are asked to call Detective V. Stephenson at 843-856-3028 or vstephenson@tompsc.com.

"Those who wish to remain anonymous should contact Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or www.5541111.com.Crime Stoppers issues rewards up to $1000.00 for information that leads to an arrest," MPPD officials said.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.