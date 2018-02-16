The Citadel starts Skole era with 3-0 win

Senior Will Kinney’s two-run single broke a scoreless tie in the eighth inning and lifted The Citadel to a 3-0 shutout of George Mason on Friday evening at Joe Riley Park. The Bulldogs’ Dylan Spence and Jordan Buster (W, 1-0) combined for nine strikeouts in the four-hit shutout.

The Bulldogs played with energy, were almost flawless defensively, and got a career-best outing from Spence in the win, characteristics the Bulldogs’ new head coach has tried to instill since practice began last fall.

Spence worked 7.0 innings, striking out four and scattering four hits in his most complete outing as a Bulldog. Buster pitched around a walk, recording five of his six outs by strikeout.

The defense stepped up in the fifth, with Spence chipping in on a 3-6-1 double play to end one George Mason threat. Third baseman Jonathan Sabo snatched a potential RBI single off the third base line in the early innings, to end another scoring threat for the Patriots.

The Citadel faces No. 13 Louisville on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Joe Riley Park.

-per The Citadel Athletics