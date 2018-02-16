CSU never trails against Delaware in season opener

Four Buccaneers collected multiple hits and the team combined for 14 as Charleston Southern took the season opener over Delaware 6-3.

CSU scored in each of the first three innings to give sophomore Nik Constantakos run support early in the game. Kyle Vesnesky’s lead off the bottom of the first with a double and scored off of Aaron Miller’s double. CSU added two more in the second with RBI singles from Josh Litchfield and Vesnesky. Delaware scored two runs in the top of the third, but the Bucs negated that with RBI singles from Derek Horton and Ryan Rizk.

Rizk (3-for-4) and Alex Andronica (3-for-4) lead the Bucs on offense while Vesnesky drove in two runs, including a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning.

Kyle Baker (2-for-4) lead Delaware’s efforts, driving in two of the Blue Hens’ three runs. Vinny Vacone scored on an error in the fifth inning.

Nik Constantakos (1-0) got the win for the Bucs. He pitched five innings and allowed three hits, three runs, two earned, walked one, and struck out seven.

Nick Spadafino (0-1) took the loss for Delaware, pitching two and two-thirds innings and allowing nine hits, five runs, and striking out two.

Cody Smith (1) picked up the save for CSU, pitching one scoreless inning with one walk and two strikeouts.