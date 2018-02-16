Lowcountry High School Basketball playoff scores (2/16)

Boys Basketball

AAA

Bishop England 52, Edisto 48 - Aiden McCool had 29 points and Leo Albano scored his 1,000th career point in the Bishops win. They'll head to Ridgeland-Hardeeville for the 3rd round on Tuesday

A

Lowcountry Leadership 73, Hannah-Pamplico 71 - Lowcountry Leadership will head to CE Murray in the 3rd round on Tuesday

Hemingway 57, Cross 33

Bethune-Bowman 47, Baptist Hill 43

Girls Basketball

AAAAA

Goose Creek 60, Lexington 35 - The Gators will head to Carolina Forest on Monday night for the 3rd round

Ft. Dorchester 51, Sumter 42 - The Patriots will travel to Spring Valley on Monday in the Lower State semifinals.

AAAA

AC Flora 50, Stall 42

AA

Woodland 69, Latta 67 F/OT - The Wolverines will host Mullins in the Lower State semifinals on Monday.

Batesburg-Leesville 58, North Charleston 29

SCISA AAA

Pinewood Prep 59, Heathwood Hall 27 - The Panthers advance to play Northwood Academy on Tuesday