Lowcountry High School Basketball playoff scores (2/16)

Boys Basketball

AAA

Bishop England 52,  Edisto 48 - Aiden McCool had 29 points and Leo Albano scored his 1,000th career point in the Bishops win. They'll head to Ridgeland-Hardeeville for the 3rd round on Tuesday

A

Lowcountry Leadership 73,  Hannah-Pamplico 71 - Lowcountry Leadership will head to CE Murray in the 3rd round on Tuesday

Hemingway 57,  Cross 33

Bethune-Bowman 47,  Baptist Hill 43

Girls Basketball

AAAAA

Goose Creek 60,  Lexington 35 - The Gators will head to Carolina Forest on Monday night for the 3rd round

Ft. Dorchester 51,  Sumter 42 - The Patriots will travel to Spring Valley on Monday in the Lower State semifinals. 

AAAA

AC Flora 50,  Stall 42

AA

Woodland 69,  Latta 67 F/OT - The Wolverines will host Mullins in the Lower State semifinals on Monday. 

Batesburg-Leesville 58,  North Charleston 29

SCISA AAA

Pinewood Prep 59,  Heathwood Hall 27 - The Panthers advance to play Northwood Academy on Tuesday

