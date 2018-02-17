Funeral arrangements set for fallen North Charleston police officer

North Charleston Police Officer Ryan McCluen was killed in the crash. (Source: North Charleston Police)

Funeral arrangements have been made for a fallen North Charleston Police Officer.

Arrangements have been set for Officer Ryan MacCluen, 31.

MacCluen will be taken from MUSC to James A. Dyal Funeral Home in Summerville during a procession on Saturday.

The funeral arrangements for Officer Ryan MacCluen are as follows: The services will be held at Bethany United Methodist Church in Summerville on Tuesday. The viewing will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 12:30 p.m. The service will begin at 1 p.m. and the burial will follow.

Ryan MacCluen was killed on Thursday while riding his motorcycle.

