Funeral arrangements set for fallen North Charleston police officer

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
North Charleston Police Officer Ryan McCluen was killed in the crash. (Source: North Charleston Police) North Charleston Police Officer Ryan McCluen was killed in the crash. (Source: North Charleston Police)
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Funeral arrangements have been made for a fallen North Charleston Police Officer. 

Arrangements have been set for Officer Ryan MacCluen, 31.

MacCluen will be taken from MUSC to James A. Dyal Funeral Home in Summerville during a procession on Saturday.

The funeral arrangements for Officer Ryan MacCluen are as follows: The services will be held at Bethany United Methodist Church in Summerville on Tuesday. The viewing will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 12:30 p.m. The service will begin at 1 p.m. and the burial will follow. 

Ryan MacCluen was killed on Thursday while riding his motorcycle.

