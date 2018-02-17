Dozens of law enforcement gather at procession for fallen North Charleston officer

A community in mourning today as dozens of law enforcement officers and family members honored the life of a fallen North Charleston police officer.

Ryan MacCluen, 31, was killed Thursday night while he was riding a motorcycle.

"His autopsy was completed at the Medical University, so in honor of him, we went down and escorted his body up here to Dyal funeral home," Captain Jim Woods with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office said.



Woods says he knew Officer MacCluen personally.



"Oh he was a great guy, real bubbly. He wished to be a motor officer, that's what he wanted to do," Woods said.

Woods says he wasn't a motor officer, MacCluen was killed off-duty and out of uniform while he was riding on a personal motorcycle.

"The family was very touched, they were very moved, we're trying to support them because they're going through a terrible time," Woods said.



The family of MacCluen said they were thankful for all of the support they have received. They also emphasized to that they think the situation was an accident. Regardless, Woods says MacCluen's death will leave a mark on every law enforcement officer in the Lowcountry.

"He made the decision to serve his community, you know, not go work for a large company making a hundred thousand dollars a year, but serve his community as a police officer. And we respect him and we're going to support him for that," Woods said.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday for MacCluen.

