CSU loses 6-2 to Delaware

In a game that was tight through the early innings, Delaware scored five unanswered runs down the stretch to top Charleston Southern, 6-2.

Delaware was first on the board with an RBI double from Vinny Vaccone in the fourth inning. CSU answers quickly though as Ryan Rizk singled home two runs in the bottom of the inning to give CSU a 2-1 lead. Delaware would go on to score three more in the fifth inning and add two more in the later innings to grab a commanding lead.

Rizk drove in the only two runs for the Buccaneers, but they had plenty of chances. CSU stranded eight runners on base and went 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Kyle Baker (4-for-5) again lead Delaware offensively, driving in a run and scoring three of his own. Baker also stole two bases and hit a home run.

James Meeker (1-0) got the win for Delaware. He threw five innings allowing just two hits and struck out three.

Ryan Stoudemire (0-1) took the loss for CSU, pitching four and two-thirds innings and allowing seven hits, four runs, four walks, and striking out six.



-per CSU Athletics