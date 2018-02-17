Bulldogs bested by No. 13 Cardinals

No. 13 Louisville scored two runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth to pull away from the Citadel Bulldogs on Saturday evening at Joe Riley Park, 8-3. The game was called after eight innings due to fog.

Louisville improves to 2-0 on the season, while The Citadel falls to 1-1.

The Cardinals took advantage of 10 walks by Citadel pitchers and used a three RBI night from first baseman Logan Wyatt to improve to 2-0. Louisville starter Riley Thompson worked 4.2 innings, scattering four hits and four strikeouts. Relievers Nick Bennett and Shay Smiddy held the Bulldogs to a pair of unearned runs.

“I thought our kids played hard, we fought, we hung in there and had some chances, but couldn’t break through,” Citadel head coach Tony Skole said. “They had a lot to do with that. They ran some good arms at us. We gave them too many opportunities with the 10 walks. It’s tough to do that and beat a Top 25 team.”

Freshman Andrew Judkins had a two-run single in the sixth for the Bulldogs to cut the lead to 7-3 at the time, but a strikeout stranded two and ended The Citadel’s biggest threat of the night.

An RBI single by Wyatt in the first gave the Cards the early lead. Louisville pushed the lead to 2-0 in the fourth with an RBI single from Pat Rumoro.

The Citadel scrapped back with a run in the fifth on a single by J.D. Davis and a sacrifice fly from Jonathan Sabo. Sabo finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and a walk.

Louisville’s Jake Snider added a 1-for-2 night with two RBIs and two walks.

The Bulldogs held Louisville to seven hits. Starter Will Pillsbury (L, 0-1) had three strikeouts and three walks in 3.2 innings.

The Citadel and Head Coach Tony Skole honored Louisville head coach Dan McDonnell prior to the game. A 1992 Citadel alum, McDonnell and Skole were teammates on the Bulldogs’ 1990 College World Series squad and are close friends.

The Bulldogs face Richmond on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. at Joe Riley Park in the finale of the Charleston Crab House Challenge.



-per The Citadel Athletics