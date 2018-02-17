Cougars claim series over Redhawks

Four pitchers combined for a five-hit shutout, and Tommy Richter (Wayne, Pa.) drove in two with a clutch two-out single to lead the College of Charleston baseball team to a 6-0 win over Southeast Missouri State on Saturday afternoon at Patriots Point.

College of Charleston (2-0) held Southeast Missouri State (0-2) to five hits – all in the first five innings – while pushing across three runs in the home half of the fifth en route to its first shutout of the season. Sophomore Griffin McLarty (Buckner, Ky.) worked out of several jams over four and one-third innings of scoreless baseball, while surrendering five hits and striking out three.

Clay Hunt (Fort Mill, S.C.) spun three innings of no-hit ball, and induced an inning-ending double play with his first pitch after relieving McLarty with runners on the corners and one out in the fifth. Will Detwiler (Camden, S.C.) recorded the final two outs in the eighth with a double play ball to Dupree Hart (Rock Hill, S.C.), before Austin George (Mooresville, N.C.) pitched a perfect ninth to complete the shutout.

Hart paced the offense with a 2-for-4 effort, while Richter drove in two runs with a clutch two-out single. Logan McRae (Florence, S.C.) and K.J. Bryant (Taylors, S.C.) each picked up an RBI as well, as Bradley Dixon (Greenwood, S.C.) crossed the plate twice. The Cougars drew six walks on the day, including a pair by Ari Sechopoulos (Windsor, Ontario, Canada).

Trevor Ezell led the way for Southeast Missouri with a 3-for-3 day, while Justin Dirden and Alex Nielsen each collected a base knock. Logan Spalt surrendered three unearned runs in four and two-thirds innings while striking out six to take the loss. Carlos Vega allowed three runs – one earned – on four hits in an inning and two-thirds, as Aaron Stretch, Austin Sachse, and Matt Cook combined for the final one and two-thirds.

The Cougars will look to complete the series sweep on Sunday afternoon, with sophomore Jakob Frishmuth (Myrtle Beach, S.C.) taking the ball opposite Southeast Missouri State junior Daniel Bergtholdt. First pitch is slated for 12:00 pm.



-per CofC Athletics