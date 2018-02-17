High school basketball playoff scores (2/17)

Here's a list of high school basketball playoff scores from around the state:
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Class AA Lower State
Second Round
Carvers Bay 71, Batesburg-Leesville 33
Kingstree 84, North Charleston 66
Class AAAA Lower State
Second Round
A.C. Flora 67, R.B. Stall 61
Berkeley 63, Hartsville 54
Lakewood 64, Colleton County 47
Class AAAAA Lower State
Second Round
Conway 62, Summerville 59
West Ashley 57, Spring Valley 53
SCISA Class AAA
First Round
Pinewood Prep 81, Augusta Christian, Ga. 65
SCISA Class AA
First Round
Palmetto Christian Academy 80, Dillon Christian 49
SCISA Class A
First Round
Cathedral Academy 48, Holly Hill Academy 30
Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 69, Low Country Prep 58
