High school basketball playoff scores (2/17)

Here's a list of high school basketball playoff scores from around the state:

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL



Class AA Lower State



Second Round



Carvers Bay 71, Batesburg-Leesville 33



Kingstree 84, North Charleston 66





Class AAAA Lower State



Second Round



A.C. Flora 67, R.B. Stall 61



Berkeley 63, Hartsville 54



Lakewood 64, Colleton County 47







Class AAAAA Lower State



Second Round



Conway 62, Summerville 59



West Ashley 57, Spring Valley 53





SCISA Class AAA



First Round



Pinewood Prep 81, Augusta Christian, Ga. 65



SCISA Class AA



First Round



Palmetto Christian Academy 80, Dillon Christian 49





SCISA Class A



First Round



Cathedral Academy 48, Holly Hill Academy 30



Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 69, Low Country Prep 58