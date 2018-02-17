Quantcast

High school basketball playoff scores (2/17) - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

High school basketball playoff scores (2/17)

Copyright: Live 5 News Copyright: Live 5 News
(AP/WCSC) -

Here's a list of high school basketball playoff scores from around the state:

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
    
Class AA Lower State
    
Second Round
    
Carvers Bay 71, Batesburg-Leesville 33
    
Kingstree 84, North Charleston 66
    

Class AAAA Lower State
    
Second Round
    
A.C. Flora 67, R.B. Stall 61
    
Berkeley 63, Hartsville 54
    
Lakewood 64, Colleton County 47
    

    
Class AAAAA Lower State
    
Second Round
    
Conway 62, Summerville 59
    
West Ashley 57, Spring Valley 53
    

SCISA Class AAA
    
First Round

Pinewood Prep 81, Augusta Christian, Ga. 65


SCISA Class AA
    
First Round

Palmetto Christian Academy 80, Dillon Christian 49

    
SCISA Class A
    
First Round
    
Cathedral Academy 48, Holly Hill Academy 30
    
Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 69, Low Country Prep 58

Powered by Frankly