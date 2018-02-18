Coastal Carolina Gets 4-3 Extra-Inning Win Over #18 Oklahoma

With bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the 10th, Coastal Carolina sophomore Cory Wood lined an RBI single back up the middle to give the Chanticleers a 4-3, 10-inning over 18th-ranked Oklahoma in the 19th annual Brittain Resorts Baseball at the Beach Saturday evening at Springs Brooks Stadium.

Coastal Carolina (2-0) will face Kansas State Sunday (Feb. 18) at 2:30 pm and wrap the event on Monday (Feb. 19) by hosting Indiana at 11 am. Oklahoma (1-2) had a long, tough day on Saturday as South Alabama beat the Sooners, 5-6, in 12 innings prior to Coastal’s extra-inning win.

In the top of the 10th, Oklahoma put runners on third and first after a double and CCU error. However, Chanticleer freshman Zach McCambley (1-0) responded with a strikeout – one of his four in two innings – to set the stage for the win.

CCU designated hitter Zach Biermann had a leadoff single and Turner Buis came on to pinch run. Kieton Rivers followed with a bunt single, but a throwing error on the play moved the runners to second and third. After a strikeout, Parker Chavers drew a four-pitch walk. Sooner first baseman/closer Cade Cavali bounced back with a strikeout Wood, who had a walk-off, game-winning single last season, lined a3-1 fastball back up the middle to plate Buis and set off the celebration.

Coastal senior pitcher Zack Hopeck turned in what head coach Gary Gilmore said, “was Zack’s best overall performance.” Although he did not factor in the decision, the senior only allowed two hits and two walks in 6.1 shutout innings. He struck out seven – his second-best career total.

McCambley worked two scoreless innings to get the win in his collegiate debut, allowing one hit, and did not walk a batter. In the ninth, he got a ground out to second and two strikeouts and, in the 10th, hit outs were the same. Shaddon Peavyhouse, also making his collegiate debut, allowed two hits, one walks and three unearned runs with three strikeouts in his 1.2 innings as he bridged the gap between Hopeck and McCambley.

Coastal took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second. Kyle Skeels reached on an error and, after Chavers walked, scored on an error when Cameron Pearcey bunted. Chavers moved to third on the error and scored off a sacrifice fly to centerfield by Wood

In the third inning, Seth Lancaster and Kevin Woodall Jr., had back-to-back doubles, the second scoring Lancaster for a 3-0 lead.

Woodall and Rivers led the CCU offense as each collected two hits.

The Sooners tied the game with three runs in the top of the eighth. Cade Harris had a leadoff double while Kyle Mendenhall walked and Steele Walker was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Peavyhouse responded with a pair of strikeouts and looked to escape by getting a ground ball. However, an error allowed one run to score before Brady Lindsly delivered a two-strike, two-out double to knot the game at 3-3.

Both teams went 1-2-3 in the ninth before the exciting conclusion in the 10th.