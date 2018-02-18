Driver killed in a single vehicle crash in Georgetown county

Troopers are investigating a deadly hit and run in Dorchester Co. (Source: AP)

One person is dead following a single-vehicle car crash in Georgetown County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Martin Luther King Road Saturday night, Lance Cpl. David Jones said.

The vehicle, a 2005 Honda Accord, was traveling southbound on Martin Luther King Road when the driver went off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and was ejected from the car, troopers say.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt, Jones said.

Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

The Georgetown County Coroner's Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

