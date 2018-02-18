Despite holiday, multiple school districts will have school on President's Day

Most school districts in the Lowcountry will be using President’s Day as a make-up day for inclement weather.

President’s Day, which is typically observed as a school holiday, is being used as a make-up day for schools who missed during either Hurricane Irma or last month’s snowstorm.

Berkeley County School District will observe President’s Day and will not be open.

Charleston County School District will be open Monday as a make-up day from Sept. 12.

Colleton County School District will have a regular school day on President’s Day as an Inclement Weather Make-Up Day.

Dorchester School Districts 2 and 4 will be open and be operating on a normal schedule on President’s Day.

Georgetown School District will use Monday as a make-up day for days missed during inclement weather.

