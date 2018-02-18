Active search happening for fisherman who fell overboard

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office confirms they are actively searching for a fisherman who fell overboard.



Dispatchers confirm they called crews to respond to the "water mission" around 9 a.m. Sunday in the area near the Cypress Gardens Boat Ramp. That's near the intersection of Cypress Gardens Road and Bushy Park Road.

The 911 call came from an individual on the east branch of the Cooper River who said a recreational fisherman had fallen out of his boat, according to Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis.

"A boat close by heard a splash in the water and went over to try and help the person, but he went down," Lewis says.

"There's a lot of manpower on this mission," Lewis says. "We've centered around an area where the witness saw the individual go in the water."

Lewis says says they are running into some difficulties with the search. At 12:50 p.m. it was high tide, the current is fairly strong and the visibility is less than a foot.

The sheriff’s office along with crews from SCDNR, Pimlico Fire Department, Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department and Cordesville Rural Fire Department are all on scene.

The landing is temporarily closed until the operation is over.

This is a developing story – check back for updates.



