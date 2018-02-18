Coroner identifies fisherman who fell overboard near Cooper River in Berkeley Co. Sunday

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office recovered a body just before 4 p.m. on Sunday after an extensive search of the area waters.

A 46-year-old man from Goose Creek has now been identified as Lonnie East IV, according to the Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury.

He was fishing in a rice field near Bonneau Ferry when he fell. Other fisherman saw the accident and tried to save him, but were unsuccessful, Salisbury said.

Dispatchers confirm they called crews to respond to the "water mission" around 9 a.m. Sunday in the area near the Cypress Gardens Boat Ramp near the intersection of Cypress Gardens Road and Bushy Park Road.

The 911 call came from an individual on the east branch of the Cooper River who said a recreational fisherman had fallen out of his boat, according to Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis.

"A boat close by heard a splash in the water and went over to try and help the person, but he went down," Lewis said.

Lewis added they ran into some difficulties with the search. At 12:50 p.m. it was high tide, the current was fairly strong and the visibility is less than a foot.

The sheriff’s office along with crews from SCDNR, Pimlico Fire Department, Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department and Cordesville Rural Fire Department assisted in the search.

