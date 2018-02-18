Man's body found during Berkeley Co. search for fisherman who fell overboard

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office confirms they are actively searching for a fisherman who fell overboard. During the search, a body was recovered just before 4 p.m. on Sunday.More >>
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office confirms they are actively searching for a fisherman who fell overboard. During the search, a body was recovered just before 4 p.m. on Sunday.More >>
One person is dead following a single-vehicle car crash in Georgetown County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
One person is dead following a single-vehicle car crash in Georgetown County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
North Charleston fire officials are responding to a report of a structure fire at a North Charleston church, according to dispatch.More >>
North Charleston fire officials are responding to a report of a structure fire at a North Charleston church, according to dispatch.More >>
The parents of a fallen North Charleston police officer say they have forgiven the woman who is charged with their son's death.More >>
The parents of a fallen North Charleston police officer say they have forgiven the woman who is charged with their son's death.More >>
A community in mourning today as dozens of law enforcement officers and family members honored the life of a fallen North Charleston police officer.More >>
A community in mourning today as dozens of law enforcement officers and family members honored the life of a fallen North Charleston police officer.More >>