Parents of fallen NCPD officer forgive woman charged with their son's death

The parents of a fallen North Charleston police officer say they have forgiven the woman who is charged with their son's death.

North Charleston officer Ryan MacCluen, 31, was killed on Thursday in a motorcycle accident. Whitney Brooks is facing a charge of felony DUI involving the death.

The family of MacCluen met with the officer’s squad today. The family went to the North Charleston Police Department headquarters, where flags were flying at half-staff in honor of the fallen officer.

After the meeting, the MacCluen's mother and step-father said they have been overwhelmed by the support and love they’ve gotten from the community. They also said they’ve forgiven the woman charged with a felony DUI involving the death of their son.

“We know her life will never be the same. But we would hope that everybody learns a lesson from this and we all understand we have to be nice to people,” Shawn Kahn, the mother of MacCluen said.

Henry Schlein, who is representing Brooks in court, told the judge that this was a "horrible, horrible accident that never should have happened," and said the incident was not a felony DUI case, but her client failing to yield for a left turn.

According to Schlein, her client blew a 0.0 on her breath test. Results of a blood test are pending.

Funeral arrangements for MacCluen have been set for Tuesday at Bethany United Methodist Church in Summerville. Viewing will start at 10 a.m. and the service is scheduled for 1 p.m.

