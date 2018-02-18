North Charleston fire officials investigate reported structure fire at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church

North Charleston fire officials responded to a report of a structure fire at a North Charleston church, according to dispatch.

Firefighters investigated the campus of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church at 7396 Rivers Avenue.

There was a small fire inside of the church, but there was minimal damage, according to Cindy Killette with the City of North Charleston Fire Department.

The call came in just after 7:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

