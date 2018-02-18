CSU drops Sunday game, series to Delaware

An early home run from Delaware proved to be enough as their pitching staff shut out Charleston Southern in a 1-0 win for the Blue Hens.

The lone run of the game came off of a homer from Delaware’s Diaz Nardo in the second inning. Nardo hit a ball deep to right that bounced off Alex Andronica’s glove and landed over the fence. Three Delaware pitchers combined to shut out the Bucs with 13 strikeouts and allowing just four hits.

Though they were shut out, the Bucs were not without their chances. On two separate occasions, CSU saw back-to-back strikeouts end an inning and leave two runners stranded. CSU stranded eight runners on base and went 1-for-14 with runners on base and 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

Kyle Baker (1-for-3) continued to be the hot bat for Delaware. Through the weekend, he tallied eight hits with no other teammate having more than three. Diaz Nardo (1-for-4) finished the series with a team leading four RBIs.

Billy Sullivan IV (1-0) picked up the win for Delaware. He threw five innings allowing three hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

Tyler Weekley (0-1) took the loss for CSU, pitching six innings and allowing four hits, one run, one walk, and striking out six.

Colman Vila (1) notched the save for Delaware with two innings pitched, one walk, and two strikeouts.



-per CSU Athletics