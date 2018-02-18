The Citadel gets blown out by Richmond

Richmond’s D.J. Lee hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning to break open a tight game and propel the Spiders to a 13-3 win over the Citadel Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon at Joe Riley Park.

Richmond finishes the Charleston Crab House Challenge at 2-1, while the Bulldogs finish 1-2.

The Citadel held a 2-1 lead on a solo home run by Andrew Judkins in the fourth when the Lee flipped the game, driving his first home run of the season out to right, jumpstarting the Spiders big afternoon. Richmond added five runs in the seventh to put the game out of reach.

It was tight early as the Bulldogs pieced together a couple of runs around Judkins’ blast.

After a sharp opening frame by Byelick, the Bulldogs grabbed a quick 1-0 lead. Will Kinney’s one-out double set up a two-out, RBI single by Ben Peden, who rocketed the first pitch he saw to centerfield.

Richmond answered back in the second. An error by starter Andrew Byelick (L, 0-1) set up an RBI single from Tim Miller to tie the game at 1-1 and score Tyler Plantier.

The Bulldogs retook the lead at 2-1 when Judkins yanked the first pitch from Robbie Baker over the right field fence for his first career home run.

Richmond would retake the led in its next at bat, with D.J. Lee’s three-run home run off Byelick pushing the advantage out to 5-2. The Spiders would go on to amass 15 hits, including Kyle Adams’ first home run of the season.

Jonathan Sabo led the Bulldogs with a pair of hits, including an RBI double in the fifth. Reliever Kyle Smith pitched a scoreless ninth for the Bulldogs.

Richmond’s Collin Lowe (W, 1-0) grabbed the win with a pair of innings in relief. He struck out three. Miller finished with three hits for the Spiders.

The Bulldogs open a three-game series with La Salle on Friday at Joe Riley Park. First pitch of the opener is set for 3 p.m.



-per The Citadel Athletics