Coastal Carolina wins in a walk-off again

For the second straight game, Coastal Carolina (3-0) scored a run in the 10th inning to secure a 4-3 win, defeating Kansas State (0-3) on Sunday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium in the third day of the 19th annual Brittain Resorts Baseball at the Beach.

On Saturday versus #18 Oklahoma, CCU’s Cory Wood delivered the game winning hit in the 10th. On Sunday, Wood came up with a one-out, hustle double in the 10th before scoring the game winner.

After Wood’s double and a fly out gave CCU two outs, Kansas State elected to intentionally walk Seth Lancaster to put runners on first and second. Kevin Woodall Jr., made the Wildcats pay by lining a single down the third-base line to easily score Wood and set off the celebration.

Coastal was pushed to extra innings as Kansas State scored two runs in the top of the ninth. A nice diving catch my Cameron Pearcey in the top of the 10th with a KSU runner in scoring position kept the game tied at 3-3 and set the stage for the dramatic end in the bottom of the 10th.

Both Wood and Woodall were 2-for-5 in the win with Woodall driving in the first run of the game as well as the game winner. Kieton Rivers also had two hits.

Matt Eardensohn (1-0) got the win in relief. The junior college transfer from Omaha worked the final 2.2 innings and allowed three hits, two run and two walks with four strikeouts. Anthony Veneziano started on the mound for CCU. He scattered eight hits over 5.1 innings, allowing one run with no walks and three strikeouts.

Coastal Carolina will close the Brittain Resorts Baseball at the Beach on Sunday by hosting #17 Indiana at 11 am.

The Chants jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first. Lancaster hit a two-out double off the right field wall and scored one pitch later on when Woodall delivered an RBI single to left field.

Coastal extended its lead to 3-0 in the second frame. Rivers reached on an infield single to third. Kyle Skeels followed with a single and Parker Chavers loaded the bases with a bunt single. Pearcey jumped on the first pitch he saw and dumped it into right field for an RBI single. Skeels then later scored on a ground out.

The Wildcats trimmed their deficit to two, 3-1, in the top of the sixth. Cameron Thompson hit a leadoff double, moved to third on a Hanz Harker infield single and scored on a single to left field by Kyle Barfield. K-State looked as if it would add at least one more run but, with runners on first and third, CCU’s Chavers made an impressive diving catch in centerfield for the third out.

K-State also had runners on first and third in the seventh, but Dylan Gentry recorded a strikeout to end the threat.

The Wildcats did not waste their scoring opportunity in the ninth inning. Brett Owen and Will Brennan started the frame with singles. After a sacrifice bunt, Cameron Thompson singled to left to plate both runners and tie the game.

In the top of the 10th, John Sorenson reached on an error. After a sac but and foul out, Coastal intentionally walked Will Brennan. Jake Biller nearly came through with a clutch hit but Pearcey’s diving catch ended the threat.

Kansas State pitcher Jared Marolf (0-1) was the tough-luck loser. He did strikeout seven in 3.2 innings, while allowing just three hits, one run and one walk.



-per Coastal Carolina Athletics