Gamecocks snag series from VMI

The University of South Carolina baseball team completed their series against VMI with a 9-0 shutout on Sunday afternoon (Feb. 18). A combined effort from a pitching staff that allowed just two hits and strong performances at the plate gave the Gamecocks the series win over the Keydets to start the season.

The Gamecocks started the day off with Noah Campbell getting on base via a walk and scoring on a passed ball. TJ Hopkins got on base with a single and scored on a Madison Stokes bloop double.

The bats continued in the second as LT Tolbert walked, moved to third on a Jordan Holladay double. Both runners scored on wild pitches, giving South Carolina the early 4-0 lead.

With two outs in the top of the fourth, the Keydets loaded the bases with a single and two walks from Ridge Chapman. A timely strikeout from the strong right-handed pitcher left the three VMI baserunners stranded.

South Carolina scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth to break the game open. Campbell walked, went to second on an infield single from Hopkins and moved to third as Carlos Cortes walked. A double play scored a run and junior Chris Cullen sent a pitch deep into the bleachers in left for a three-run blast.

Justin Row's solo shot to left center in the Gamecocks' half of the sixth inning was his first homerun of the season, as the 9-0 score held up for the rest of the game.

Ridge Chapman was credited with the win, striking out six batters in five innings of work, allowing no runs and only one hit. Gage Hinson, TJ Shook and Hunter Lomas pitched the final four scoreless innings. Brady Watts gets the loss for VMI as he allowed four runs.



-per USC Athletics