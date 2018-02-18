CofC sweeps SE Missouri State

Dupree Hart (Rock Hill, S.C.) mashed a two-run home run, Logan McRae (Florence, S.C.) drove in two with a triple, and Jakob Frishmuth (Myrtle Beach, S.C.) allowed two tallies – both in the fifth – to pick up the win and lead the College of Charleston baseball team to a sweep of Southeast Missouri State with a 5-4 win on Sunday at Patriots Point. The sweep marks the Cougars’ first 3-0 start since the 2012 season.

College of Charleston (3-0) pushed across five runs on nine base knocks – including a pair of extra-base hits – while holding Southeast Missouri State (0-3) to four tallies on eight hits. McRae went 3-for-4 with a triple, a run scored, and two RBIs, while Hart and Luke Morgan (New Lenox, Ill.) each posted a 2-for-4 effort. Hart got the Cougars off the mark with a towering two-run home run in the third.

Frishmuth pitched into the sixth, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out two to earn his first win of the season. Justin Baker (Huntersville, N.C.) lasted one-third of an inning before Nathan Ocker (Middletown, Pa.) went two and two-thirds while surrendering two runs and striking out four. Carter Love (Charlotte, N.C.) pitched a perfect ninth to pick up his second save of the season, and moved into third on the program’s all-time list with 18 career saves.

Trevor Ezell and Peyton Faulkner each went 2-for-3 to lead the way for the Redhawks, as Faulkner scored two runs and Justin Dirden drove in two. Daniel Bergtholdt tossed three innings, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out three while taking the loss. Matthew Wade surrendered three runs on four hits in two frames of relief. Cody Creed and Ryan Losman combined for three one-hit innings to cap the day for the Redhawks’ bullpen.



