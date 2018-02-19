Early pollen season triggering symptoms in the Lowcountry

Pollen counts in the Lowcountry are already on the rise and it's not even March.

Many area residents have already seen it building up on their cars or outside homes and with good reason.

Early in the season, pollen levels are already in the medium to high range. The month started out promising with a 0.4 pollen level on Feb. 4, widely considered low. Sunday's allergy index went all the way up to 8.5, considered medium to high. It was the highest mark in the last 30 days, according to pollen.com.

The 5-day outlook for the week doesn't look much better. Every day this week will be at least an 8.0 index according to the site, with the high hitting Thursday with an index considered high at 9.7.

Some tips to try and fight off those pesky sniffles and sneezes

Buy a Neti Pot

Take off your shoes at the door

Keep the windows closed

Wipe down pets when they come inside

Cleanse your skin after you've been outdoors

