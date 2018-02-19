Charleston County leaders announce intent to run for re-election

Charleston county leaders said they plan to run for re-election (Source: Live 5)

A number of Lowcountry political leaders announced their intent to seek re-election

State rep. Wendell Gilliard and State Rep. Marvin Pendarvis and city councilman Teddie Pryor said they intend to run for their seats again in front of North Charleston City Hall Monday.

Gilliard represents the 111th district in the Charleston area. Pendarvis represents District 113. Pryor serves District 5 on the Charleston county council. House members serve 2-year terms, Gillard was last elected in 2016, Pendarvis won his seat in a 2017 special election.

