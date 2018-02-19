Quantcast

Mt. Pleasant PD seeking public's help to find second-degree burglary suspect

Mt. Pleasant PD are looking for this man in connection with a second-degree burglary.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

The Mount Pleasant police department is looking for a second-degree burglary suspect. 

Anyone who has information on Dawson Knight is asked to call SPO Harper at 843-884-4176 or aharper@tompsc.com. 

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

