Lowcountry groups to call for legislators to act in wake of Florida school shooting

A group is holding a press conference Monday calling for an end to the 'epidemic of gun violence.'

The Coalition, The Brady Campaign to prevent gun violence, and other Lowcountry gun violence prevention advocates are gathering outside North Charleston city hall in wake of the mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida which killed 17 people.

They're calling their movement #NoMoreExcuses.

"We are tired of the hypocrisy of legislators who refuse to vote to make America safe again," Dixon said in a statement. "We are tired of their moments of silence and being told that now is not the right time."

The press conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. in front of North Charleston City Hall.

