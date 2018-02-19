New Charleston coffee shop brings in thousands of customers

Charleston’s newest coffee shop has seen a surge in business during the first few days after opening on Thursday.

Bitty & Beau’s is a coffee shop that started in North Carolina, but the owners recently opened a branch of the shop on Church Street in downtown Charleston.

The owner, Amy Wright, created the coffee shop because two of their children (Bitty and Beau) both have down syndrome. They wanted to create a business that offered employment opportunities to people with disabilities.

The manager of the Charleston location says in just the first four days of business, the coffee shop has already served thousands of people.

Wright is also the winner of the 2017 CNN Heroes Award because of her work employing people with special needs.

