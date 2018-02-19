Back-To-Back CAA Player of the Week Honors For CofC's Riller

Back-to-back Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Player of the Week honors were bestowed on College of Charleston sophomore guard Grant Riller in an announcement made by the conference office on Monday.

Riller averaged a team-leading 30.0 points per game, while shooting 70.6 percent from the floor and 6-of-11 from beyond the three-point arc as the Cougars increased their winning streak to 10-straight games with a pair of road victories last week.

He poured in a team-high 32 points including the game-winning 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds left in overtime to lift the Cougars past James Madison, 81-78, on Feb. 15. Riller followed up that performance with a team-best 28 points in an 88-74 rout of defending champion UNCW on Feb. 17. He also contributed 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game versus the Dukes and Seahawks combined.

Riller has recorded two 30-point games and two 20-point games in the Cougars’ last five contests. This is his third career weekly honor next to being selected twice this season on Dec. 26 and Feb. 12.