One dead, two others injured in head on collision near Cottageville

One person has died and two others have been injured following a head on collision near Cottageville Wednesday night.

Officials with Colleton County Fire and Rescue say the accident which involves entrapment happened on Highway 17-A near McDanieltown Road north of Cottageville.

Earlier, both lanes were blocked and traffic was being detoured as crews worked the scene.

According to authorities, the two people who were injured were transported to Colleton Medical Center.

South Carolina Highway Patrol officials say the accident happened at 7:30 p.m. and involved a Chrysler and a Hyundai.

A report states the Hyundai was traveling northbound when it crossed the center line and struck the Chrysler head on.

Two people in the Chrysler were transported to the local hospital. The driver of the Hyundai died.

All involved were wearing seat belts, according to SCHP.

