Cougars Fall To LIU Brooklyn, 7-2, On Friday Evening

LIU Brooklyn struck for five runs in the first three innings, and held off a late push by the College of Charleston baseball team en route to a 7-2 win over the Cougars on Friday evening at Patriots Point.

The College of Charleston (3-2) out-hit LIU Brooklyn (2-2) by a 12-9 margin, but was unable to find the timely hit, as the Cougars picked up just two base knocks with runners in scoring position. Joey Mundy (Huntington, W.Va.) paced the offense with a 3-for-4 night, while Luke Morgan (New Lenox, Ill.) and Danny Wondrack (Wall, N.J.) each collected two hits.

Evan Sisk (Chester, S.C.) got the nod on the mound and pitched into the fourth, surrendering four earned runs on eight hits and striking out two. Carter Love (Charlotte, N.C.) tossed three and two-thirds scoreless innings while allowing only one hit and retiring two batters via strikeout. Justin Baker (Huntersville, N.C.) pitched a perfect eighth and ninth.

Gregory Vaughn, Jr. led the way for LIU with a two-run home run, as Dom Paiotti and Andrew Turner each picked up two hits. Luis Arias and Alex Briggs both drove in a run for the Blackbirds.

Zach Pederson pitched five one-run innings to pick up the win, while Baylor Lapointe allowed one run and struck out three in three innings of work. Mike Kreiger tossed a scoreless ninth to close out the game.

The Cougars and Blackbirds will take the diamond for game two of the four-game set on Saturday afternoon. Sophomore Griffin McLarty (Buckner, Ky.) is slated to start for the Cougars opposite LIU Brooklyn junior Patrick Clyne, with first pitch scheduled for 2:00 pm.