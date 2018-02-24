Man in fatal crash on I-26 in Berkeley County identified

A crash involving a police cruiser happened around midnight according to dispatch (Source: Live 5)

One person is dead after a crash on I-26 in Berkeley County.

Kenneth Lewis, 38, was traveling west on I-26 and ran off the road at mile marker 187, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Corporal Sonny Collins. That’s near the Ridgeville Road exit.

The vehicle overturned and struck a tree, Collins said.

Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Berkeley County Coroner William Salisbury. His death has been ruled accidental and he was reportedly not wearing his seatbelt.

