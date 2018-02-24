Accident closes right lane of I-26 eastbound near Dorchester Road

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to an accident with injuries on I-26 eastbound near the Dorchester Road exit.



The call came in around 9:30 a.m. Saturday for the accident at mile marker 215.



As of 10:41 a.m. state transportation officials said the right lane is closed.



We have contacted officials for more information.



This is a developing story – check back for updates.



