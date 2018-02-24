Cougars even series with Blackbirds

Luke Morgan (New Lenox, Ill.) hit his first two home runs as a Cougar, and Griffin McLarty (Buckner, Ky.) pitched five one-run innings to pick up his first collegiate win to lead the College of Charleston baseball team to an 11-4 win over LIU Brooklyn on Saturday afternoon.

College of Charleston (4-2) registered season-highs of 11 runs and 15 hits, including nine extra-base hits – four of them for home runs – while limiting LIU Brooklyn (2-3) to four runs on 11 base knocks. Morgan paced the Cougar bats with a 3-for-5 effort, hitting two homers and driving in three runs.

Dupree Hart (Rock Hill, S.C.), Tommy Richter (Wayne, Pa.), K.J. Bryant (Taylors, S.C.), and Bradley Dixon (Greenwood, S.C.) each picked up two hits, as Logan McRae (Florence, S.C.) and Danny Wondrack (Wall, N.J.) both clubbed their first long balls of the season. Dixon also drove in two runs, as Morgan, Wondrack, Richter, and Bryant each scored two.

McLarty delivered his second solid start of the season to pick up his first collegiate win, surrendering one run on five hits and striking out six in five innings of work. Justin Baker (Huntersville, N.C.) struck out three in one and one-third scoreless frames of relief, and Jack Collins (Decatur, Ala.) pitched a shutout ninth to close out the win in his collegiate debut.

Anthony Warneke led the way for LIU with a 3-for-5 effort, as Dom Paiotti, Edward Modica, and Brock Hallum each collected two hits. Warneke, Modica, Hallum, and Luis Arias all drove in one run.

Patrick Clyne took the ball and pitched into the fifth inning, allowing five earned runs on 10 hits and striking out three to take the loss. Jackson Svete and Jonathan Sell combined for two and two-thirds shutout innings in relief. Frank Cerillo walked two in a scoreless eighth.

The Cougars and Blackbirds will meet in game three of the four-game series on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 pm. Sophomore Jakob Frishmuth (Myrtle Beach, S.C.) will get the start opposite LIU junior Anthony Rupp. First pitch is slated for 1:00 pm.



-per CofC Athletics