Cougars shutout Blackbirds 7-0

Sophomore Jakob Frishmuth (Myrtle Beach, S.C.) threw six shutout innings and struck out a career-high six batters to lead the College of Charleston baseball team to a 7-0 win over LIU Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon at Patriots Point.

College of Charleston (5-2) pushed across seven runs on 10 hits – five for extra bags – while surrendering six base knocks and keeping LIU Brooklyn (2-4) off the scoreboard. Dupree Hart (Rock Hill, S.C.), Tommy Richter (Wayne, Pa.) and Logan McRae (Florence, S.C.) each collected two hits, while Riley Knudsen (Cabot, Ark.) added a pinch-hit home run. Richter drove in two runs while McRae, Bryant, and Knudsen each posted one RBI.

Frishmuth scattered five hits across six shutout innings, and posted a career-high six strikeouts to pick up his second win of the season. Nathan Ocker (Middleton, Pa.) struck out five – including the side in the ninth – over three scoreless frames to record his first save of the year.

Gregory Vaughn, Jr. paced the Blackbirds with a 3-for-4 day, as Luis Arias collected two hits – including a double – in three at-bats. Anthony Rupp took the ball, and allowed two runs over three innings to take the loss. Cory Hart surrendered one earned run in three frames. Mike Kreiger and Evan Flood each threw one inning for LIU Brooklyn.

The Cougars and Blackbirds will wrap up the four-game series on Tuesday afternoon at Patriots Point. First pitch is set for 4:00 pm, with starting pitchers for both teams to be determined.



-per CofC Athletics