CCSD Board still searching for bus lot site on James Island

The Charleston County School Board is looking for a new spot for a bus lot on James Island.

On Monday night, the board voted against placing it at the site next to James Island Elementary School because of community opposition.

More than a dozen people expressed their opposition saying the proposed site is a historic part of James Island and that a bus lot would negatively impact their quality of life.

Right now 28 buses are temporarily on a school construction site at the former Fort Johnson Middle School on Camp Road.

Those buses have to be moved by the end of this school year because district officials say it would delay the construction of the new Camp Road Middle School on that site.

The school is expected to be completed by 2020.

The school board has asked district staff to look into the costs of leasing a space on Signal Point Road until a long-term solution can be found.

George Kugdlenu spoke out in opposition of the bus lot at James Island Elementary.

"I think that is the best decision and gives them time now to work on where would be the permanent location in light of all the opposition registered by the community," Kugdlenu said.

Chief Operating Officer for the Charleston County School District Jeff Borowy says 24 of the 28 bus drivers that would have buses on the new lot live in James Island.

"In order to get our kids to school safely and in a timely manner, we have to have bus lots proportioned around the district that can meet that need, and James Island based on its location really requires us to have a bus lot on James Island to support those children," Borowy said.

The board is expected to discuss the new option at the next board meeting in March.



"I know nobody wants buses in their neighborhood, but it is something that's essential to deliver our kids to school on time," Borowy said.

