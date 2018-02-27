BCSD to decide on one more possible make-up day for 2017-18 school year

The Berkeley County School District could add one more instructional day to its schedule. (Source: Raycom)

Berkeley County students may soon have to make up one more day because of bad weather.

The Berkeley County Board of Education is meeting Tuesday to decide whether they will add a fourth instructional day lost because of Hurricane Irma and the January snow storm.

The proposed day could come in June or board members may decide to waive it.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.

