CCSD board approves more money for N. Charleston stadium project, pushing price over $30M

The CCSD Regional Stadium in North Charleston is now priced out at more than $30 million

The price for two new stadiums in the Charleston County School District took a significant jump Monday.

The board gave $2.3 million more to the East Cooper Regional Stadium project and $8.3 million was added to the North Charleston regional stadium project.

The additional money for the North Charleston project puts the total at $22.5 million. Add on the $11.5 million the district paid for the land in North Charleston and that's $34 million total.The additional money for the site was needed for additional parking facilities.

Other construction costs, as well as vendor quotes for bleachers, scoreboards, sitework and ancillary stadium buildings, were cited as reasons for the money allocated toward the East Cooper Stadium.

The funds for constructing the North Charleston stadium will come from a referendum Charleston County voters passed in 2014. It stated that a one-cent sales tax hike would be extended through 2022 and go toward funding 35 different school construction and renovation projects.

The construction of a new shared stadium for District 2 was one of those projects on the list. It is expected to be completed by the fall. The District 4 stadium is expected to be completed by the fall of 2020, CCSD spokesman Andy Pruitt said.

The North Charleston stadium will be located on W.Montague Avenue near the I-526 on-ramp which is also around the corner from the North Charleston Coliseum.

