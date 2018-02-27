CofC clinches series against LIU-Brooklyn

Cameron Garrett (Charleston, S.C.) and Bradley Dixon (Greenwood, S.C.) each drove in two runs, and Luke Manzo (Marietta, Ga.) drew three of the Cougars’ 10 walks to lead the College of Charleston baseball team to an 8-2 win over LIU Brooklyn on Tuesday evening at Patriots Point.

College of Charleston (6-2) plated eight runs on nine hits – including three doubles – and 10 walks, while limiting LIU Brooklyn (2-5) to two runs on eight base knocks. Garrett paced the offense with a 2-for-3 effort that included two runs scored and two RBIs, as Dixon drove in two. Manzo walked three times and added an RBI, while Dupree Hart (Rock Hill, S.C.) and Luke Morgan (New Lenox, Ill.) each walked twice and drove in one.

Zach Williams (Marietta, Ga.) took the ball and went three and two-thirds innings, allowing two runs on six hits and striking out four. Carter Love (Charlotte, N.C.) tossed two and one-third scoreless frames to earn the win, and became the program’s all-time leader in relief appearances with his 73rd trot out from the bullpen. Kris Kuhn (Summerville, S.C.) and Austin George (Mooresville, N.C.) combined for four strikeouts over the final three innings.

Eight players recorded a hit for the Blackbirds, as Gregory Vaughn and Andrew Smith each drove in one. LIU Brooklyn sent six pitchers to the mound, with starter James Steindl surrendering two runs – one earned – on three walks in one and one-third innings.

The Cougars will return to the diamond on Wednesday when they welcome Georgia Southern to Patriots Point for a single-game midweek tilt. First pitch is slated for 4:00 pm.



-per CofC Athletics