Authorities: No credible threat to Georgetown High School after investigation

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

The Georgetown police department says it looked into a possible threat at Georgetown High School Thursday. 

Police cooperated with the school and the district to vet information about a possible gun or knife threat, according to the department. 

The high school is now operating under normal conditions, a Facebook post from the department said. 

