BCSD to host community discussion on school safety

Berkeley County School District says it plans to hold a community meeting. (Source: Raycom)

The recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida that left 17 people dead has heightened awareness for parents and school districts around the country.

Berkeley County School District plans to discuss issues surrounding school safety Monday night in a community meeting.

Officials are calling it a "conversation" between the district and concerned parents. Leaders say additional discussions will be held at later dates.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. at Hanahan Middle School.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.