Lieber Correctional officer facing charges of introducing contraband into prison

A Lieber Correctional Institution correctional officer is facing multiple charges that he brought tobacco and marijuana, classified as illegal contraband, to prisoners multiple times.

Joshua Jerome Glover is charged with possession with intent to distribute, furnishing or attempting to furnish a prisoner with contraband, accepting a bribe as a public official, misconduct in office and criminal conspiracy, according to S.C. Department of Corrections spokesman Jeffrey Taillon.

Warrants state Glover admitted to bringing in tobacco approximately 15 times and marijuana approximately 10 times for different inmates since December. He admitted receiving payment of approximately $6,000 for the deliveries, the warrants state.

He told investigators there was a package of marijuana in his vehicle, and investigators said the package contained 145 gross grams of a green plant material that field-tested positive for marijuana.

Glover had been employed at the Department of Corrections since June 19, 2017. He was arrested Friday, Taillon said.

