CofC's McLarty Tabbed CAA Pitcher Of The Week

College of Charleston sophomore right-handed pitcher Griffin McLarty (Buckner, Ky.) has been named the Colonial Athletic Association Baseball Pitcher of the Week after tossing a complete-game shutout against Georgia on Saturday, announced league officials on Tuesday.

McLarty shined in his third start of the season on Saturday, scattering six hits and tying a career-high with seven strikeouts across nine innings against Georgia to record the Cougars’ first complete game shutout since Bailey Ober threw a complete-game two hitter against The Citadel on March 10, 2014.

The 6-foot-3, right-hander pitched out of several jams and stranded four runners in scoring position – including two with one out in the fifth with the Cougars holding a 3-0 lead. McLarty surrendered just one walk in the effort, and is now tied with Carter Love and Jakob Frishmuth with a 2-0 record. He ranks second behind Love on the Cougar pitching staff with a 0.49 earned run average in 18.1 innings pitched.

The Cougars are back in action tonight for the first of a two-game set at No. 19 East Carolina. First pitch is set for 6:30 pm.