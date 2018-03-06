Quantcast

One person transported to the hospital after accident involving - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

One person transported to the hospital after accident involving moped, car

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

One person has been transported to the hospital following an accident on the James Island Expressway. 

Authorities say the accident happened at 7:38 p.m. and involved a moped and a car. 

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly