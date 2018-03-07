Cougars Edged By No. 19 Pirates After Second-Inning Lapse

Luke Morgan (New Lenox, Ill.) gave the College of Charleston baseball team an early lead with a two-run home run in the first, but a four-run second inning and several timely hits helped No. 19 East Carolina to a 5-2 win over the Cougars in midweek action on Wednesday evening.

The setback snaps College of Charleston’s (10-3) seven-game winning streak, while East Carolina improves to 9-3 on the season. East Carolina pushed across five runs on seven hits – including five with runners in scoring position – while limiting the Cougars to two runs on five base knocks.

Morgan went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs to pace the offense, while Dupree Hart (Rock Hill, S.C.), Danny Wondrack (Wall, N.J.), and Tommy Richter (Wayne, Pa.) each picked up a base hit. Brian Rourke (Germantown, Md.) got the start and lasted one and one-third innings, surrendering three earned runs on four hits to take the loss.

Zach Williams (Marietta, Ga.) allowed one run on three hits and struck out four in three and two-third innings of work. Justin Baker (Huntersville, N.C.), Will Detwiler (Camden, S.C.), and Clay Hunt (Fort Mill, S.C.) combined for two shutout innings, while Christian Shiver (Monroe, Ga.) tossed a perfect eighth in his first appearance of the season.

Chandler Jenkins and Brady Lloyd both went 2-for-4 with an RBI to lead the way for ECU, as Bryant Packard, Andrew Henrickson, and Dusty Baker each drove in one as well. Alec Burleson scored two runs and also recorded the final three outs in the ninth to earn the save.

Jake Agnos allowed two runs on three hits and struck out two in five innings to claim the victory. Tyler Smith tossed three scoreless frames in relief.

The Cougars return to the diamond on Friday for the first game of a three-game set with CSU Bakersfield. First pitch is slated for 6:00 pm.