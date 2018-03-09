Quantcast

Driver crashes into power pole in Cottageville; SCE&G working to restore power

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency crews are working an accident involving a car that crashed into a power pole in Cottageville. 

Authorities say it happened in the area of Griffith Acre Drive. 

Power is out in the area and SCE&G crews are working to restore power. 

We are working to get information on the driver's condition. 

