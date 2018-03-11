Cougs win fourth straight series, complete sweep against Roadrunners

Logan McRae (Florence, S.C.) went 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs, and Jakob Frishmuth (Myrtle Beach, S.C.) surrendered one unearned run in seven innings of work to lead the College of Charleston baseball team to a 10-1 win over CSU Bakersfield on Sunday afternoon at Patriots Point.

With the win, College of Charleston (13-3) secures its third sweep, and fourth series victory of the season. The Cougars pushed across 10 runs on 14 hits – including five for extra bases – while holding CSU Bakersfield (6-11) to one run on six base knocks.

McRae led the Cougars with four hits – including a double and a two-run home run – while Cameron Garrett (Charleston, S.C.) went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs out of the nine spot. Bradley Dixon (Greenwood, S.C.) drove in three runs with a two-run homer and an RBI groundout, as Dupree Hart (Rock Hill, S.C.) and K.J. Bryant (Taylors, S.C.) each plated one run.

Frishmuth went seven innings to pick up his third win of the season, allowing one unearned run on four hits and striking out two. Will Detwiler (Camden, S.C.) and Justin Baker (Huntersville, N.C.) each tossed a scoreless frame of relief to close out the victory.

Noah Barba, Andrew Penner, Jake Ortega, Alec Daily, Austyn Tengan, and Jassen Oliver each collected a base knock for the Roadrunners, as Barba drove in Bakersfield’s lone run. Ben Cutting pitched to one batter in the third, and allowed two runs – one earned – on five hits.

Eljiah Parks surrendered five runs in one inning of work, while Kyle King allowed three unearned runs in two frames. Daily and Naithen Dewsnap combined for two and one-third scoreless innings to stop the bleeding.

The Cougars return to the diamond on Tuesday when they welcome Quinnipiac to Patriots Point for the first of a two-game midweek series. First pitch is slated for 6:00 pm.



