One dead in N. Charleston auto-pedestrian accident

One person died Sunday night in an auto-pedestrian accident in North Charleston.

A man was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of Ashley Phosphate Road near Mazyck Road was struck by a Jeep, according to North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor.

He was pronounced dead and no charges have been filed against the driver, Pryor said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

