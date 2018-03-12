One dead in N. Charleston auto-pedestrian accident

Quantcast

One person died Sunday night in an auto-pedestrian accident in North Charleston. 

A man was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of Ashley Phosphate Road near Mazyck Road was struck by a Jeep, according to North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor.

He was pronounced dead and no charges have been filed against the driver, Pryor said. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates. 

